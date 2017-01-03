Explain Cynthia Morgan’s Absense – Barimah Calls on Charter House

The festive season was filled with arrays of events to thrill fans at the end of the year. The shows included Sarkodie’s Rapperholic, Efya Girl Talk, Kojo Antwi Experience, Bar Concert, Bhim Concert and others which saw patrons and music lovers trooping to the various venues to experience the love of music and performances.

Entertainment Blogger and usual panellist of TV3 Spotlight, Barimah Amoaning Samuel has shared a bad blood with the organisers of the Bhim Concert which was held at the Accra International Conference Center On the 27th of December 2016. According to him, Charter house and Stone Bwoy have deceived Ghanaians and patrons of the Bhim Concert by lying to the public that popular Nigerian Reggae Dancehall artist, Cynthia Morgan will be performing. Speaking on TV3 Spotlight show, here is how he poured out his indignations;

‘’Well, I think one of the shows that didn’t really do the magic for me is the Bhim Concert by Charter House. I think patronage was low, I wasn’t really impressed by performances and another factor was the absence of Cynthia Morgan which made fans very disappointed. They made us believe through their promos and ads that Techno and Cynthia will be live in Ghana at the night, only to realize that not even a shadow of Cynthia showed up. I think we deserve and demand a laudable explanation for this because the organisers haven’t come out to explain why’’ Barimah stated.

The CEO of Entamoty.com continued to say that Cynthia Morgan was in a way trying to mock patrons and the organisers in an Instagram post on the same night of the concert, which stated ‘’don’t trust everything that you see, even salt looks like sugar’’.

Barimah on the other hand applauded Sarkodie for putting up such a historical show at his concert ‘Rapperholic’ which brought together magnates of musicians of all standards in a single show under one umbrella.