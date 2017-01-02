Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Nacee Condemns Fake Christians

pentigh.com

One of Ghana’s favorite Gospel music singer and award-winning musician, Nacee, commented on how Ghanaians has categorized gospel music and gospel musicians as a whole.

He said, gospel music is all about the message it contains but the way Ghanaians will tag a gospel musician if there is a collaborates with a highlife or hiplife musician then it becomes the talk of the day cause the tag placed on a gospel musician is different from that of a highlife or hiplife musician but Nacee made it clear to all, that is all about the message the music carries or the message it’s delivering to the people out there. Nacee said all this on Utv a Day with the star a program held on united television on the 2nd January 2017.

Finally, he added that if all things been equal, he would like to step in for the music legend Abrantie Amakye Dede if today he is no more and that Ghanaians should think of doing something to make themselves better rather than taking cause in unnecessary talks that will waste their time.

