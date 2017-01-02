Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Shatta Wale gives fans car, laptops and iPhones on New Year's Day

By MyJoyOnline

True to his word, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale gave a lucky loyal fan a brand-new Toyota Camry on New Year’s Day.

The car was part of several items the artiste gave away on the day to his die-hard fans. It was his way of showing appreciation to them.

Dubbed the SM Honor, Sekley Moses emerged the most loyal fan and thus received the brand-new car.

Other winners included, Bilal Larry, Nikita Shatty, Benisah Saviour, Shadrack Amonoo Crabe, Abena Jamaica, Shatta Berry and Young Shatta Wale Trezeguet.

They received items such as iPhones, laptops and other souvenirs.

Shatta Wale gave out the car during his performance at the Tigo Festival of Lights and Music at the Junction Mall in Nungua.

Read: Video/Photos: Music, colourful fireworks usher in 2017

He treated teeming patrons to an impressive catalogue of his hit songs back to back. His wife, Michy and son, Majesty were also there to support him.

Patrons danced to songs like ‘Kakai’, ‘Mahama Paper’, ‘Cocoa Season’, ‘Bie Gya’, ‘Talk Talk’, ‘Kpuu Kpaa’ ‘Hol It’, and ‘If I Collect’.

Artistes, Pope Skinny, and Duke (formerly of D2) joined Shatta Wale at some point of his performance.

Apart from Shatta Wale, the night also witnessed spirit-filled performances by spoken-word act Zerben, the Patch Bay Band, Cwesi Oteng and the energetic Obaapa Christy.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

