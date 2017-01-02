Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 2 January 2017 13:05 CET

Video/Photos: Music, colourful fireworks ushers in 2017

By MyJoyOnline

The first edition of the Tigo Festival of Lights and Music was everything organisers promised...and maybe even more.

It was a spectacular night of music, light, and fireworks which is unprecedented in Ghana.

The Junction Mall in Nungua on December 31 was awash with people ready to usher in the New Year in a spectacular way.

The night kicked off with spirit-filled performances by spoken-word act Zerben, the Patch Bay Band, Cwesi Oteng and the energetic Obaapa Christy.

They each took turns to help patrons dance away 2016 in grand style while they prepared for 2017.

After their impressive performances, patrons in unison countdown the clock as they usher in the New Year. When the clock struck midnight, bright, colourful display of fireworks filled the air amidst loud cheers.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, dancehall act Shatta Wale took over.

Oozing with New Year energy, he treated teeming patrons to an impressive catalogue of his hit songs back to back.

Patrons danced to songs like ‘Kakai’, ‘Mahama Paper’, ‘Cocoa Season’, ‘Bie Gya’, ‘Talk Talk’, ‘Kpuu Kpaa’ ‘Hol It’, and ‘If I Collect’.

Artistes, Pope Skinny, and Duke (formerly of D2) joined Shatta Wale at some point of his performance.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

General News

Don't bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.
By: A.C. Acquah
