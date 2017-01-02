Stonebwoy matches up to any Jamaican dancehall act - Red Rat

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By MyJoyOnline

Veteran Jamaican dancehall reggae recording and performing artiste, Red Rat has stated that Ghanaian dancehall act, Stonebwoy is at par with any Jamaican artiste.

He believes that the Ghanaian act is a talented musician who possess the same quality and skills as any artiste from his country.

Speaking on Lagazee Soundz on Hitz FM with King Lagazee on New Year’s Day, the veteran Jamaican act, born Wallace Wilson he praised Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, for his lyrical dexterity.

He believes that the BET Awards Best International Act winner is currently one of the best dancehall artistes in the world.

“I rate him bad. He’s one of di [the] baddest out deh [there] me tell yuh [you]! Stonebwoy is a lyrical artiste with style and melody and I collaborate with Stonebwoy it will be fire.

"Big up Stonebwoy. Me Bredda [brother] dat [that] from another mother. Put him on a song with any Jamaican artiste and he will match him boot for booth on a song,” Red Rat admitted.

Born on January 17, 1978 in Saint Ann’s Bay, Saint Ann Parish in Jamaica, Red is known for his up-beat music, comical style, and signature catch phrase “Oh, No!”.

His debut album, ‘Oh, No.. It's Red Rat’ released in 1997 featured songs such as ‘Shelly Ann’, ‘Dwayne’, ‘Tight-up Skirt’, and ‘Cruise’ which was featured in the movie The Big Hit). The album became one of the best-selling records from Greensleeves Records.

He has two other albums, ‘I'm a Big Kid Now’ (released in 2000) and ‘Monsters of Dancehall’ (released in 2008) to his credit.

