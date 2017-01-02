”WE PLACE YOU” is a worship chant that captures heavens essence by Alpha Shikaan. It is another deep song, declaring Jesus as Lord of lords and King of kings in a way as never been heard before. Experience the spiritual ventilation and awakening that comes from knowing that God is ruler of all ages, spheres and reality and your life.

Alpha is a Benue based soulful worshipper.

This song will surely bless you this new year. Download and share with your friends and family.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

Untagged Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/166103