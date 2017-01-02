Medikal Wins First Award, Thanks Fans For Thier Support

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 2 January 2017

Source: Odarteygh.com

Sensational HipHop act Medikal won his first ever award at the 8th edition of the MTN 4syteTV Music video awards 2016.

He won the best discovery video of the year award. He couldn't have it made this far without the support of his staunch fans. After winning his first award, Medikal posted on his Facebook page, "This is for anyone who believed and believes in me,This is for SOWUTUOM, this is for AMG. God bless you people waaaaaaaaaaa.Thanks for voting, if you no fi vote too wey you support from your heart God bless you.make we enter 2017, I no go let you down. Everything VALID, I de love you die. ❤️🎱 #AMGBusiness.

Medikal shot into the music industry via fellow AMG business act Criss Waddle's hit song "P3 kakra" and has since endorsed his name in the Ghanaian music industry via hit singles Confirm,Anthem,By heart Boys,God blessYou, Connect and Too risky.

By Odarteygh.com



