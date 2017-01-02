Helping Hand TV Show: New Horizon Special Christmas Program

People with intellectual disability are often perceived as people who are incapable of making decisions for themselves, hence cannot make any worthwhile contributions to society. As a result, they usually get less education, healthcare, less nourishment and low quality upbringing than other children. They are sometimes rejected by their families and the society.

The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization; a non-governmental organization with the commitment to promote the wellbeing of persons with disability, believes that children with intellectual disability can become significant members of society when they are given access to quality care, education, upbringing, etc.

The New Horizon Special School is a special education school in Ghana, which has helped develop the abilities of several children with intellectual disability in Ghana.

