Hitz FM rewards Dennis Asamoah, who trains persons with disability

It was mixed bag of emotions and joy for Dennis Asamoah when presenters and staff of Ghana’s number one entertainment station, Hitz 103.9 FM visited him to acknowledge him for what he is doing for his community.

The 33-year-old, who resides in Zenu, a suburb of Ashiaman, has devoted his entire life to help the disabled in his community. For that, he was adjudged the winner of the Xmas Hero Promotion.

The station, through the Xmas Hero Promotion, highlighted the heroes in communities who out of their own little way impact the lives of others.

The initiative is part of the station’s small way of projecting the selflessness and dedication of people who are making lives better.

Hitz FM asked Ghanaians to submit names of that one person in their community who has imparted the life of many and deserves to be celebrated.

There were hundreds of submissions but Angelina Appiah Assampong’s submission stood out.

Her entry highlighted the selfless work of Dennis, who trains the deaf and dumb to speak, beadmaking and crafts in a compound house. He also trains people to learn to interact with the deaf and dumb.

He started the initiative because society has neglected these people, who others needs the attention and car of everyone. Luckily for him, his landlord and tenants in the compound have bought into the idea and have allowed the house to be used for the training.

Over the past three years, he has successfully trained a first batch of six persons and is currently training a second batch of 20. His trainees and of different ages and backgrounds. Some are even married while others are in school.

Andy Dosty, on behalf of the Hitz FM team, presented several items including, two kettles, a Vacuum cleaner, six perfumes, a flat screen TV, Table top fridge, a mobile phone, bags of rice, vouchers from Papa’s pizza, reflex Aromatherapy, Lateda and Barimah shoes to Dennis.

Andy presenting the items told Dennis how the station heard about his exploits. Dennis thanked the station for the gesture stressing the donation will inspire him to do more.

Some of the staff of Hitz FM present at the donation including Linda Bartels, DJ Haglah, Merqury Quaye, KMJ, Dr Pounds and Doreen Avio.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )