Nomination For 2017 Ghana DJ Awards Opens On January 10

The Organizers of the Ghana DJ Awards have set Tuesday, January 10, 2017 as the nomination date for the 5th Edition of the thoughtful event that aims at rewarding Disc Jockeys for their stellar performance.

According to the organizers, interested persons can visit the official website of the awards; www.ghanadjawards.org from January 10-30 to fill the entry forms.

A board encompassed of professional DJ’s will, however, make the final selection after the close of entries. In all, 23 awards will be conferred on deserving DJ’s for their outstanding performance.

The first DJ to win the Best DJ award is Ghana’s most celebrated DJ Black of Joy [99.7] FM.

The theme for the 2017 Ghana DJ Awards is, “United by music.”

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]