Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Photo News | 31 December 2016 12:40 CET

Photos: Koo Ntakra & Y3N BOA Foundation Celebrate Xmas with Countryside Orphanage

By PapaQuasy Abakah

As the year draws to a close and with the season of giving and sharing with loved ones and the less privilege in society around, most personalities and organizations extend their hands to help and put smiles on faces of the needy in many social welfare homes.

Rapper Koo Ntakra and his team together with Y3N BOA Foundation put together a wonderful day out to celebrate with the kids at the Countryside Orphanage Home at Bawjuasie in the Central region on Boxing day.

The Akwapem hitmaker who is rumored to be the ambassador for the young foundation, led the team together with their founder, Richmond Boadi to spend their boxing day with the kids, where the artist performed some of his hit songs to the admiration and merry of the kids. He also took the opportunity to advise the little ones to take their education serious in order to become important persons in society in the near future. The day also saw other team members from #TeamKN and Y3N BOA foundation giving pep talks to the kids, as well as enjoying some fun games with them.

The team in the end made some donations to the home, which they prayed it will go a long way to keep the kids smiling and also aid their handlers in their smooth operations in the coming year.


Ybf 3


Ybf 4


Ybf 6


Ybf 8


Ybf 9


Ybf 10


Ybf 11


Ybf 12


Ybf 14


Ybf 15


Ybf 16


Ybf 17


Ybf 18


Ybf 19


Ybf 20


Ybf 21


Ybf 23


Ybf 25


Ybf 26


Ybf 28


Ybf 29

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Photo News

One eyed man is indebted to blindness
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img