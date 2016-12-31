Photos: Koo Ntakra & Y3N BOA Foundation Celebrate Xmas with Countryside Orphanage

As the year draws to a close and with the season of giving and sharing with loved ones and the less privilege in society around, most personalities and organizations extend their hands to help and put smiles on faces of the needy in many social welfare homes.

Rapper Koo Ntakra and his team together with Y3N BOA Foundation put together a wonderful day out to celebrate with the kids at the Countryside Orphanage Home at Bawjuasie in the Central region on Boxing day.

The Akwapem hitmaker who is rumored to be the ambassador for the young foundation, led the team together with their founder, Richmond Boadi to spend their boxing day with the kids, where the artist performed some of his hit songs to the admiration and merry of the kids. He also took the opportunity to advise the little ones to take their education serious in order to become important persons in society in the near future. The day also saw other team members from #TeamKN and Y3N BOA foundation giving pep talks to the kids, as well as enjoying some fun games with them.

The team in the end made some donations to the home, which they prayed it will go a long way to keep the kids smiling and also aid their handlers in their smooth operations in the coming year.





