General News | 31 December 2016 12:40 CET

#Trending: Portrait Photo Of Nana Addo And Wife Break Social Media

Source: www.FrederickNoamesi.com

A portrait photo of Ghana’s prez-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo- Addo and his wife Rebecca Addo spotted on social media is breaking the internet right now.

The portrait photo which was careful designed has gone viral on social media with the two lovebirds doing their own thing.

Rebecca Addo, the first lady to be sat comfortably on an elephant- carved stool and Nana Addo stood firmly behind her.

On 7th January, 2017, Nana Addo will be sworn in as the President of the republic of Ghana and then Rebecca Addo would become the first lady of the lady.

See this adorable photo after cut…

