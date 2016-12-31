Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 31 December 2016 12:40 CET

Guru Wins 2 Vital Awards At MTN 4syte Music Videos Awards

Source: hotfmonlinegh.com

Celebrated Ghanaian hip hop/hiplife super star;Guru has won two vital awards at the 8th edition of the annual 4syte Music Video Awards.

Guru ,won the best edited music video and the best choreography video .He won both awards with his samba hit song that features Singlet and was directed by X’bills Philms

With the best edited music video category,Guru beat competition from Edem(Nyedzilo ft Reekado Banks),VVip (Dogo Yaro),Stonebwoy(Mightylele),Okyeame Kwame (Small Small ft Mzvee) and Kwaw Kese(Rough).

In the best choreography video category, he beat stiff opposition from Eugy x Mr Eazi ( Dance For Me ),Edem( Nyedzilo), Tiffany( Give Them), VVIP( Dogo Yaro), Eazzy( Kpakposhito) 4×4 (Atongo) Ruff n Smooth – Shabba

The event came off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Friday December 30 2016 and was hosted by Jay Foley and comedian DKB.Guru climaxed his two vital awards with a scintillating performance.Other artistes who also performed on the night were Medikal, Shatta Wale, D Cryme, Kwaw Kese

Self- acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale won the Most Influential Artiste of the year Award.

General News


