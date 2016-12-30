Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Music News | 30 December 2016 19:51 CET

Watch: Nacee Dances To His New Song "Onaapo Attention"

By Bravo Africa

Ghanaian Gospel Musician and Producer, Nacee who has just released a Gospel version of the NDC’s official campaign song 'Onaapo' is excitedly dancing to the tune in the studios of Onua FM 95.1, Accra based station.

The original Onaapo song was sang by Dee Aja but has been confirmed that Nacee was the brain and composer of the hit campaign song.

To make the term " Onaapo" still relevant, Nacee has released a Gospel rendition "Onaapo Attention" where he is enjoying himself.

Nacee has indeed lighten the Radio station as he was dancing, jumping and singing along his "Onaapo Attention" rendition.

Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Music News

every one has a choice in life, a choice not to choose is also a choice.
By: mallo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img