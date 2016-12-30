Ghanaian Gospel Musician and Producer, Nacee who has just released a Gospel version of the NDC’s official campaign song 'Onaapo' is excitedly dancing to the tune in the studios of Onua FM 95.1, Accra based station.

The original Onaapo song was sang by Dee Aja but has been confirmed that Nacee was the brain and composer of the hit campaign song.

To make the term " Onaapo" still relevant, Nacee has released a Gospel rendition "Onaapo Attention" where he is enjoying himself.

Nacee has indeed lighten the Radio station as he was dancing, jumping and singing along his "Onaapo Attention" rendition.

Watch the video below:

