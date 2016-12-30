Nyame Akoa Malonzy Drops '2017'

Following his accomplishments on the international music scene,Ghanaian born American gospel music sensation, Nyame Akoa Malonzy has won the hearts of many music enthusiasts with his current hit single ‘2017’

Under the production of AUG Records, ‘2017’,is an everyday high tempo rap Gospel song which has elements pinpointing the kind of breakthrough to expect in the new year (2017).

its actually a clean song that cuts across all borders and engineered by street Beats and Possi Gee

Speaking in an exclusive interview from his residence in America,Malonzy explained the motives behind his choice of doing rap Gospel music to hotfmonlinegh.com :

“My Gospel rap music focuses on presenting Gospel music in a way that will be easily embraced by the youth without compromising the message.I also uses danceable up-beat tempo that can be played at parties,non-church gatherings etc so my newest hit song’2017' is no exception.”,Malonzy opined to hotfmonlingh.com

Richard Akomaning better known as Nyame Akoa Malonzy, accentuated further that the demand for the song;’2017' released few days ago has given him the confidence of achieving the main motives behind the production, that is to spread the Gospel to people through his music.

Noted for songs like Choices,control and “Brebre”;Malonzy who aside doing gospel rap music is also a banker,urged his fans to expect more hit gospel rap songs for 2017 and beyond from him.

kindly enjoy ‘2017’