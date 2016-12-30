Oak Plaza Honours K.K Fosu Tonight

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, known in the music scene as K.K Fosu, will be honoured today, Friday December 30, at the maiden edition of an event dubbed “Dinner With The Star” being organized by the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

The Oak Plaza Hotel will present K.K Fosu with a plaque and help him unveil his name which is engraved in the Oak Plaza Wall of Fame amidst other goodies from the hospice in an event which is expected to attract high profile industry players and corporate Ghana.

K.K Fosu who recently re-launched himself onto the music scene with three new singles “Pani Di Pani”, “Adekye Nsroma” and “Enkasa” will thrill fans at the event.

He is expected to rock the audience with his great love tunes which were hits in the early 2000s. He has several hit songs to his credit, and one thing that makes him stand out is his exceptional live stage performances.

According to the organizers, K.K Fosu, who has been very instrumental on the highlife scene has paid his dues to the music industry and needed to be appreciated and celebrated.

K.K Fosu is one of the most talented young musicians in the country whose style of singing is simply amazing and unique. Born on February 14, 1981, K.K has worked with artistes such as Papa Shot, Mr. Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone and many others.

His Manager Charles Lawson introduced him to Mr. Richard Holbrock of Lowdown Records who in turn produced his debut, ‘Adwen’.

His songs bear resemblance to highlife giants like Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and Daasebre Gyamenah who he looks up to for inspiration.

K.K has 3 albums to his credit and he has featured on more than 30 songs. His 2007 album, ‘6 O’clock’ earned him several GMA nominations