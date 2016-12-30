Personalities Attend Adinkra’s Birthday Bash

Kwame Adinkra (middle) being joined by COP Kofi Boakye and other dignitaries to cut the birthday cake

Celebrated and award winning Kumasi based radio morning show host, Kwame Adinkra of Abusua FM, celebrated his birthday with a classy bash in Kumasi last Wednesday evening.

The merry-making event attracted top-notch people in the city including security gurus, legal practitioners, top businessmen and journalists, just to mention a few.

The plush-looking Georgetown Heights at South Suntreso in Kumasi, venue of the event, was filled with fun as the excited people were feted with food and drinks.

In attendance were COP Kofi Boakye, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Law Lecturer, GIMPA and Osei Addai (Blue Banana.)

The Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon and Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, Urban Roads Chief, Kumasi, also graced the historic occasion.

Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah, Head of Department, Medical Laboratory Technology, KNUST and Nana Poku Agyeman Antwi, owner of Time FM, also attended.

Mr. Patrick Edmund Asamoah, Business Manager, Ultimate FM and Ricky Boakye Yiadom, Guinness Key distributor, were also there to make the event grand.

Highlight of the unforgettable night was when COP Kofi Boakye and some others joined Kwame Adinkra to cut the birthday cake, amid the popping of champagne.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi