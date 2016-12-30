Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 30 December 2016 13:48 CET

I Sleep A lot Before My Shows – MzVee

By Daily Guide

Ghanaian dancehall songstress, MzVee has revealed that she sleeps a lot in order to prepare adequately for shows.

“Apart from the fact that I rehearse a lot, I also sleep a lot ahead of my performances,” she told the media on Wednesday during a press briefing ahead of the Muse Live Concert at Urbano Hotel in Accra.

The Muse Live Concert is scheduled to take place at the World Trade Center in Accra on January 1.

Muse Africa, organisers of the concert, announced at the press soiree that the event, which was previously slated for Thursday at the Accra Polo Ground, had been postponed at the last-minute.

Mzvee will be performing alongside Joey B, Eugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz&Flava, and Medikal among others.

Mzvee said she was ready to trill music fans at the concert.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50   Email: [email protected] )

 
 
 

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

"The sin of the father should not be visited upon the son."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img