Music News | 30 December 2016

Kwaw Kese, Eazzy, Yaa Pono & Mzvee To Perform At Crazy Jeans Party In Koforidua

By Anita Asante
Eazzy
Eazzy

Kings Crown Media and Mad Time Entertainment hosts a New Year Event for Award Winning Ghanaian Rapper, Kwaw Kese. The Yakubu hitmaker has been billed to headline his first gig in New Year Eve on the Joy Daddy Crazy Jeans Party slated on 1st January, 2017.

The Crazy Jean Party which is set to come on at Daddy’s Bar in Koforidua will also witness massive performs from the sexy sassy first lady EAZZY,the lyrical YAA PONO and and natural girl MZVEE. Rate is Free, Come and Enjoy get thrilled!

Music News



