Nana Needs Support – Opambour

Every Ghanaian ought to pray and work towards the success of Nana Akufo-Addo as president because it would inure to the benefit of the entire country and not only members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Leader of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center Rev. Ebenezer 'Opambour' Adarkwa Yiadom, has disclosed.

The Kumasi-based pastor said that since the elections were over, it was necessary for Ghanaians to unite behind the winner because the success or failure of Nana Akufo-Addo would impact every Ghanaian.

“All of us must continue to pray for him, continue to support him and continue to give him the best of advice, and talking about advice, it's my view that we have to take a second look at the law which allows two-thirds of ministers to be selected from parliament,” Opambour noted.

According to him, the workload on Members of Parliament (MPs), who double as ministers of state, becomes too heavy therefore such personalities hardly get time to deliver to the satisfaction of their constituents.

In this regard, the famous man of God appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo and all relevant stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, abolish what he described as the “killer law.”

Prophet One, who is renowned for his gift of healing and prophecy, opined that Ghana's perennial unemployment rate would be greatly reduced within a short time if the law is abolished.

Change The Law

“I don't understand why two-thirds of ministers are picked from parliament by any sitting government. This law is not helping in our transformational process as a country so it should be abolished without delay. It is unproductive.

“This is because combining ministerial work with the Member of Parliament duties is too cumbersome, therefore the person usually fails to deliver, especially in their constituencies where developmental projects are crucially needed.

“Most at times, because of the workload as an MP and minister, some of these MPs hardly visit their constituencies to work for their people. This is one of the reasons why some MPs, who were ministers, lost their seats during the elections.”

Job Creation

It doesn't make sense for one person to combine MP and ministerial work at the same time, whilst another person who is equally competent, sits at home jobless, he stated, adding that “changing this law will help reduce the unemployment situation in the country.”

Student Ministers

Speaking exclusively to NEWS-ONE, the powerful man of God suggested that Nana Akufo-Addo should not appoint persons who are still in school as ministers, noting that such weird acts have the potential of retarding the growth of the country.

According to him, only experienced, knowledgeable and patriotic people, who have the requisite skills, should be appointed as ministers to implement proper programmes and policies to help address Ghana's economic crisis.

The Prophet One stated that governance is a serious business since the aspirations and lives of the people are entrusted into the hands of members of the sitting government.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.

