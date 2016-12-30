Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 30 December 2016 10:15 CET

Ed Sheeran fights case for parking lodge at Suffolk home

By BBC

Singer Ed Sheeran has appealed against a decision to refuse “incongruous” parking plans at his countryside home.

Suffolk Coastal District Council turned down plans for a 1.5-storey “cart lodge” for housing vehicles at the pop star’s house near Framlingham in July.

It said the proposed building did not “recognise the countryside’s intrinsic character and beauty”.

Sheeran is appealing against the decision on the grounds an original cart lodge on the site was demolished.

In the appeal document, first reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, Sheeran’s agent Laurie McGee said: “With the loss of the original cart lodge to make way for the swimming pool extension, the homeowner requires a cart lodge to replace it.”

He said the planned grey slate cart lodge would be at the end of a private driveway and out of view from the road and surrounding buildings.

It was originally turned down by the district council which said it would be “an incongruous feature in the countryside”.

The planning authority has advised the planning inspectorate to dismiss the appeal.

It maintained it would cause “considerable harm” and “present a creeping domestication” to the surrounding area.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

No elevator of progress with wells of prejudices.
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img