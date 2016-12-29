Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Photo News | 29 December 2016 22:35 CET

Photos: Stonebwoy’s Bhimnation Concert 2016 at AICC

Source: odarteygh.com

The annual “BhimNation Concert” by dancehall act Stonebwoy came off at the Accra International conference. The event was heavily attended by Bhimnation generals.

Celebrity friends of Stonebwoy were not left out of the event as the likes of Michael Essien,Stephen Appiah and Becca were among the few spotted at the event.

The event saw wild performances from Samini, Trigmatic, Medikal, Jupitar, Tekno, Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku and many others.

Catch glimpse of the event below:


Life is short so be fast when you do anything and do everything well because there may be no opportunity for correction.
By: Fred Effah-Yeboah
