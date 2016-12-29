Photo News | 29 December 2016 22:35 CET
Photos: Stonebwoy’s Bhimnation Concert 2016 at AICC
The annual “BhimNation Concert” by dancehall act Stonebwoy came off at the Accra International conference. The event was heavily attended by Bhimnation generals.
Celebrity friends of Stonebwoy were not left out of the event as the likes of Michael Essien,Stephen Appiah and Becca were among the few spotted at the event.
The event saw wild performances from Samini, Trigmatic, Medikal, Jupitar, Tekno, Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku and many others.
Catch glimpse of the event below:
Img 2008
Img 2007
Img 2009-1
Img 2011-1
Img 2012-1
Img 2018
