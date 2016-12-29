Photos From Hajia4Real’s Global Wave Party With Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, Wizkid And More

The Soho Bar at Marina Mall in Accra came alive on when LVC Entertainment, owned by Mona Montrage (popularly known as Hajia4Real), hosted an end of year party, dubbed as Global Wave.

The show was attended by musicians, movie icons and sporting personalities including Efya withperformancesfrom Burna Boy and more.

Multiple award winner and Starr FM’s drive time dis jockey, DJ Vyrusky and the official disc jockey of celebrated Nigerian musician Wizkid, DJ Tunez, got the patrons on their feet all night as they worked the turn tables.

An elated Hajia4Real after the event was full of praises for her team and also thanked all patrons for making time to be at the event. “This is the beginning of bigger things LVC Entertainment will be doing in Ghana in 2017. We have over the period done a lot of things in the United States, particularly New York and we think it’s time to bring our expertise to help grow the Ghanaianevents and entertainment industry”, she said.

See Photos from the event by Kwabena Awuku Photography :