Audio Report | 29 December 2016 15:42 CET
Music: Chris Phoebus - Fall Back ft. Quotemax & Agbeshie
Ghanaian songwriter, singer and actor, Chris Phoebus has released an Afro-Pop song featuring Quotemax & Agbeshie titled ‘Fall back’.
The ‘London Girl’ hitmaker, released his debut album earlier this year which caught the attention of the masses. He worked together with Lonely Beats to make this happen.
Enjoy!
Twitter/Tweet: @ChrissyFmf
