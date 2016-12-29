Focus On Dreams – Models Urged

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By Daily Guide
Abena Akuaba Appiah
Abena Akuaba Appiah

Abena Akuaba Appiah, Miss Queen and Beauty Universe, has encouraged young Ghanaian models to show resilience and focus on their dreams.

She asked models in the country not to let anything be a hindrance to their success, adding that if any of them wanted to be an international model, only the sky is the limit.

Miss Appiah said this in Accra at a ceremony to honour her for winning the prestigious and widely contested international pageant – Queen and Beauty Universe.

Miss Appiah said discrimination was a big challenge she encountered for being dark-skinned adding, “However, I managed to overcome this by exuding confidence and putting everything behind me, brushing it off and having my goal and target in front of me.”

She encouraged other young women to keep their heads up as “there's nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it.”

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian model shared her plan of going back to school to complete her remaining semester. She also intends to continue her work with Baldwin University Foundation to assist under-privileged children to go to school.

“Right now, that is my key; I want to use this platform to help people,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to all Ghanaians for their support, acceptance and warm welcome.

“When I was coming, I didn't expect such a huge welcome, but what I have gotten, I am happy,” she indicated.

She commended Eurostar, the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, the Ghana Police Service, Yutong and all her sponsors for their support.

"You're so pretty as the apple blooms again for joy that you give. (Tu es si jolie que la pomme - Refleurit pour joie que tu donnes.)"
By: Charles de Leusse
