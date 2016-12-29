Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
29 December 2016

Music: Vicsax - Diana [Tekno Sax Version] 

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom

​A little Saxitivity on Tekno's Hot Single "Diana" By Yours Truly Vicsax, a young fast rising Star who has perfected the art of chunning out great tunes with the Saxophone. You need to listen to the way he manovers and plays the Sax from his soul.

Just click on the link Below. Merry Christmas to you, Enjoy the Music.

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS
1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/159256/by/0Ok1XuejQT

2) http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/1t4k0qc681/Vicsax_-_DIANA_Tekno_Sax_Version_.mp3

STREAMING LINK
1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/159256/vicsax-diana-tekno-saxophone-cover

2) http://kiwi6.com/file/1t4k0qc681

Audio Report

