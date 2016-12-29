Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 29 December 2016 11:23 CET

I Am Ghana's Donald Trump - Richy Rymz

By Bossu Kule

Brand Nation rapper, Richy Rymz is one artiste who is blessed with what many of his colleagues lack. To him, rap has been part of him since his childhood days and sooner or later, his time to rule will come like that of US president elect, Donald Trump.

In his recent interview, the No Be My Face hit maker believes, God will elevate him higher than expected like the victory of Donald Trump which is yet to repeat itself.

My time will surely come and that spirit keeps me pushing harder because i believe the victory of Donald Trump will repeat itself and that reflection will be me. - Richy Rymz stated

Richy Rymz announced the release date of his much awaited single, Trust No Man on January 1st 2016.

His collaboration with AMG rapper Medikal is gradually becoming the street anthem.

Watch the video for No Be My Face by Richy Rymz and Medikal below...

