Nollywood Media | 29 December 2016 10:38 CET
Actress Toyin Aimakhu Changes Name
Multiple-Award winning actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu will be called Toyin ABRAHAM from now onwards.
The actress said the reason behind her name change, "is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth."
Presently the actress is busy working on her new project; Alakada Reloaded.
You can connect with her on Instagram @toyin_abraham
