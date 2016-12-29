Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
29 December 2016

Actress Toyin Aimakhu Changes Name                        

By Bunmi Odunowo

Multiple-Award winning actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu will be called Toyin ABRAHAM from now onwards.

The actress said the reason behind her name change, "is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth."

Presently the actress is busy working on her new project; Alakada Reloaded.

You can connect with her on Instagram @toyin_abraham

