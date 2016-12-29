Music: Larry Prince - Digital (Koomi Gbɛ) Kpoko Riddim

It's an Afro-global take over. The Kpokpo riddim is still being distributed worldwide and from what it looks like it's going to be an epic clash between Ghana and Nigeria as the days goes by.

Rendering its course in Ghana, Eyo Sound boy owner of the Kpokpo riddim gives afrobeat fast rising star, Larry Prince a ride on the yet to be released collection of Kpokpo songs.

Not far from home, resident sound engineer Umaga Horrifix was behind the check and balances to make sure Koomi Gbɛ hits the streets well.

The 'Sachikin' hitmaker Larry Prince opens the song with commands like "Gunshot" "Give Way... others"and descends with this new song titled 'Digital' which is backed by a street slang "Koomi Gbɛ"; a blend of Hausa and Ga the "Digital way. It's quite impressive to note how Larry Prince "De Prince" manages to blend languages in his songs after the re-branding.

"Koomi" which means Everything/anything and "Gbɛ" which also means Finished/opened/done translates "Everything has been completed/ All is well"

This song is a very groovy record and it has already been graced by the masses... We're briefed by an insider from his camp that "De Prince" has records with Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Silva Stone, Atumpan amongst others. Be sure to get the exclusives when the news is confirmed on bjrlivefm.com

What be the thing now? DIGITAL...Download and enjoy!