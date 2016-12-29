Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Audio Report | 29 December 2016 08:58 CET

Music: I Like - QueenBeeba (@bibaforever)

By MadeIn KrockCity

She's new, she's fresh, she sounds heavenly. She goes by the name QueenBeeba, and she's making her debut with this lovely song called "I like". She's a Student of ABU and is already winning the hearts of everyone on campus. "I like", featuring

Maxi Richie and Emaiem promises to leave you feeling good and wanting more. Watch out for QueenBeeba, as she's set to take 2017 by storm!!

Download and enjoy!
Download: I Like - QueenBee

DOWNLOAD AUDIO
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/164343

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

Traditional thinking is all about "what is;" Future thinking will also need to be about what can be.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img