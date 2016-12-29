Music: I Like - QueenBeeba (@bibaforever)

She's new, she's fresh, she sounds heavenly. She goes by the name QueenBeeba, and she's making her debut with this lovely song called "I like". She's a Student of ABU and is already winning the hearts of everyone on campus. "I like", featuring

Maxi Richie and Emaiem promises to leave you feeling good and wanting more. Watch out for QueenBeeba, as she's set to take 2017 by storm!!

Download and enjoy!

Download: I Like - QueenBee

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/164343