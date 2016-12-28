Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Dancehall News | 28 December 2016 16:53 CET

Shatta Wale to give away Toyota Camry on new year

By CitiFMonline

The president of the Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale, will be giving away a Toyota Camry Sedan to one of his fans at the Tigo Festival of Lights & Music.

The festival will take place at the Junction Mall on January 1, from 12:30am till daybreak.

Shatta Wale has performed at a number of concerts this December, including Decemba 2 Rememba and Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert.

He also made an appearance at Saminifest after he and Samini ended their long-time beef.


By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

