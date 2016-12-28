Konadu Rawlings Is Ghana’s Best Dance Rock Star! Here’s Proof

There is no doubt in our minds that should Konadu Rawlings be given a chance to live her life all over again she would chose to be a dancer!

The former first lady, though blessed with age (68), can challenge the youngest soul on the dance floor. This she did at the Kojo Antwi Experience held on the eve of Christmas at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

Even though she lost the 2016 general election, the founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP), danced to the lovely tunes performed on the night by the Highlife legend including her favourite, “Bome Nkommode”, one which she requested for during the first part of the show.