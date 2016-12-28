Dada KD’s Brother Kills Man, 22

The brother of Dada Kwaku Duah (Dada KD), highlife musician, knocked down a 22-year-old man at Assin Manso on Christmas Day, killing him on the spot.

The musician confirmed this to classfmonline.com in an exclusive interview.

Narrating the incident, the award-winning musician said the accident happened at about 4:30 am on the Assin Fosu-Assin Manso road.

“I travelled from Accra to Kumasi for a show. From Kumasi we travelled to Tepa for another show. We had another show at Elmina and this accident happened when we were on the way from Tepa to Cape Coast,” he stated.

According to him, he fell asleep in the vehicle that was being driven by his brother. “A few kilometers to Assin Manso, I heard a big bang. It was misty at 4:30 am and my brother thought he had knocked down an animal until we heard a loud cry saying: 'You've killed my brother.'” Dada KD said they conveyed the body to the hospital and reported themselves to the Assin Manso police and were detained.

He disclosed that they had agreed with the family of the deceased to meet on Wednesday, 28 December to arrange for the funeral and cost of burial.

Dada KD claimed he became brokenhearted and could not stop thinking about the accident that had cost the life of a 22-year-old man.

The musician said he doesn't drive after a performance due to fatigue, for which reason his brother offered to drive him around. “Since yesterday I have been unable to decipher how this happened – to kill somebody's child. I couldn't even perform at my show in Elmina,” he lamented.