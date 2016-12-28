Efya Steals Show @ ‘Girl Talk Concert’

Last Friday was a day of unforgettable fun at the National Theatre when Ghana's outstanding afro-pop singer Efya, staged her annual live musical concert dubbed, 'Efya Girl Talk Concert.'

This year's concert, which was the second edition, attracted a large number of personalities, celebrities as well as music lovers from all walks of life.

Some of the celebrated personalities who graced the event include Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network; Lydia Forson; Ama K Abebrese; Moesha Bodoung; Afia Schwarzenegger; Nana Ama Mcbrown; Gloria Sarfo; Nana Adwoa Awindor; Dzifa Gomashie, Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts; Martha Ankoma and Salma Mumin.

They and others could not help but abandon their seats and continued to dance the night away.

The well-advertised concert also witnessed historic live performances by Knii Lantey, Akwaboah Jr, VVIP, Kojo Antwi, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Sarkodie, Eno, MzVee, Yaa Yaa, Jacinta, AK Songstress, among others.

During the historic performance, VVIP virtually brought down the roof of the National Theatre with their catchy songs and lively stagecraft whilst the crowd screamed out the choruses.

VVIP performed creditably, causing the audience to remain on their feet as the group commanded the magnificent state-of-the-art stage.

For over 15 minutes, VVIP held the audience spellbound with their stagecraft and electrifying dance steps that kept them (audience) craving for more throughout the night.

They performed songs from all their albums to the enjoyment and admiration of their fans who were all dressed in white and red apparels.

Efya, who was the real cynosure of all eyes, performed for over two hours and within that period, she also charmed the audience as usual with her stagecraft.

She performed most of her popular songs, – 'One Of Your Own,' 'Forgetting Me,' 'Best In Me,' 'Getaway' – among others.

It was an entertaining event as the prolific Ghanaian afro-pop star treated the excited fans to some serious dance moves which left no doubt in anyone's mind that she is truly a force to reckon with in the music industry. Indeed, her ability to pull and control the crowd was at play.

The event was sponsored by Vita Milk.

By George Clifford Owusu