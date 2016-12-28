E.L, MI, Others Thrill At B.A.R. 3  

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
EL performing at the B.A.R 3
EL performing at the B.A.R 3

Reigning Vodafone Ghana artiste of the year, E.L's B.A.R 3 Concert came off successfully at the Accra Polo Grounds where the foremost BBnZ Live rapper and his friends left music fans with hearty performances on Friday December 23.

The 'B.A.R' is an acronym for 'Best African Rapper' and the Friday's concert was the third edition.

The concert has grown on the back of E.L's mixed tape projects over the past two years and Friday event was no doubt a roller-coaster one with a fusion of underground and commercial acts.

The numbers of hip hop audiences who attended the concert, indeed got served with whole-hearted performances from E.L and artistes such as MI, Trigmatic, Papa Kojo, Joey B, Teephlow, and Jay So among others.

The night's performances commenced with a line-up of underground rappers who entertained the hip hop audiences.

E.L engaging the crowd
The excitement grew bigger when the main acts took over. E.L kept fans on their feet to sing along with his thrilling performances of songs off the BAR 3 project such as Body Bags, Love God, Portey Dey Be, and Lalafama.

Prior to E.L, was interesting performances by Teephlow, Eno, Trigmatic and Ai, Cabum, Medikal and Recorgnize Ali.

AI and Trigmatic on stage

Trigmatic

The rest included Khuli Chana, Adoma, Stargo, Gemini, Ayat, Worlasi and Koo Ntaakra.

Eno
 

Koo Ntakra
The Friday show ended at about 3am Saturday morning and E.L was thankful to his loyal fans for partronising his annual concert.

“You people understand rap, lyrics and Bars; God bless you all,” he said before climaxing his performance.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50   
Email: [email protected])

