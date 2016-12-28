Stars and fans pay tribute to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher

The film industry and fans around the world have been paying tribute to the US actress and author Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60 after a cardiac arrest.

She was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Stars Wars' creator George Lucas said: "She was our great and powerful princess. She will be missed by all."

"Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us," tweeted the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

Her fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill called the news "downright heartbreaking," adding "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not".

In New York, fans Eric and Elizabeth McCabe spoke of their shock at the news.

"She's a hero and will always be remembered as such," said Elizabeth McCabe.

"We grew up watching Star Wars and actually she looked pretty good in the last movie. We didn't realise that her health was so bad. It's really upsetting," added Eric.

Fisher and Farrow both starred in the Woody Allen film, Hannah and Her sisters

Williams played Lando in the Star Wars franchise



Comedian Ellen DeGeneres performed in sketches with Carrie Fisher

Fisher lent her voice to the animated series Family Guy

Carrie Fisher's mother, the actress Debbie Reynolds, wrote on her Facebook page : "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford described Fisher as "brilliant, original, funny and emotionally fearless".

Writer and actress Sharon Horgan, who cast Fisher as a cantankerous mother-in-law in the hit comedy series Catastrophe also expressed her sorrow at Fisher's death, calling her "fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny, funny, funny".

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, actor Warwick Davis - who played Wicket the Ewok opposite Fisher in Return of the Jedi - called her "a funny, warm person... who was very unaffected by fame".

Davis, who was just 12 when he played the role, added Fisher "had no airs and graces, I never saw her wanting to be treated like a celebrity."