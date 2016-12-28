Shatta Wale, Obaapa Christy, Cwesi Oteng for Tigo Festival of Lights and Music

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
28 December 2016

On New Year’s Eve, the Junction Mall in Accra will come alive with fantastic music performances from top artistes are Ghanaians prepare to usher in 2017.

Patrons will also be treated to a spectacular display of fireworks and lights at the event.

Themed the ‘Tigo Festival of Lights and Music’, artistes billed to thrill revellers include Obaapa Christy, Cwesi Oteng and Shatta Wale.

The event will start at 7pm and will see back to back performances from several gospel musicians until the countdown to the New Year.

This will be followed by a well-coordinated and spectacular display of fireworks and lights.

‘Dancehall King’, Shatta Wale will take over the stage on New Year’s Day to thrill patrons to impressive catalogue of his hit songs.

Time is a cruel thief to rob us of our former selves. We lose as much to life as we do to death.
