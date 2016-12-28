Why P-square Need To Revert To The Days Of Inspirational Music

The history and subsequent rise to stardom of the Psquare brothers, got us to a terrific start as those interesting turn of events have been memorized and could easily be recited without putting much thought to it by any of their loyal fans, without skipping a line! So I wouldn’t dwell deeply on their formative years when they began turning a few heads, but commence with their infamous romance with Benson & Hedges, of which a few unforeseen circumstances led to the release of their first album ‘LAST NITE’ which was somewhat a fans delight, but ironically a commercial failure! We move on speedily to the Album that generated their much anticipated breakthrough and commercial success. So gear up, let’s Get Squared!

Apart from the fact that P-square could leave an audience completely stunned with their choreography, coupled with the added incentive of liquidating their valued assets and ploughing back the resources into funding the ‘GET SQUARED’ album and of course, the smooth application of the ‘Quality Music Video’ strategy which was bereft of the industry at that time and spearheaded by Jude (the eldest of both brothers), a BIGGER factor led to the overall commercial success of that album. Which was: THE INSPIRATIONAL LYRICAL & VOCAL INGENUITY OF PAUL! (the other half of the twin brothers).

Taking nothing away from Peter who provided back up vocals and quite a thrilling array of dance steps which has and still remarkably makes him a ladies delight over his brother (even though he doesn’t do much of the dancing anymore) but back to the point…. Paul’s contribution to the group which was chiefly circumferenced on writing and eventual production of the songs, provided a soothing antiseptic that cushioned the cravings of Nigerians for the birthing of the ‘new age’ inspirational style of music that portrayed the beauty of love and a semblance of peace, happiness and hope.

These unique traits led to the multiple overwhelming success of their ‘GET SQUARED’ & ‘GAME OVER’ albums which sold millions of copies and remains their career best so far! You all know hit songs from those albums that best relates to you. Fast-forward……………to 2016!

A long year of brawls between these two ‘once flawless’ brothers. One could easily attempt to attribute their scuffles to differences in revenue sharing or women, but astonishingly, neither of those factors fully applied as much as it did with their disagreements over song selections which each of them thought their fans would like! Funny isn’t it? Apparently, Peter the sheriff in charge of ‘Choreography and Back up Vocals’ wanted a little more ‘affirmative action’ in picking songs as well. Songs which according to Paul, represented a slight offshoot from the accustomed Psquare brand of music.

Well, this wasn’t the first of such brawls (just that it got into nosy ears) as previously, during selection of songs for their albums, most of Paul’s pick would turn out hits on the album, while Peter’s would end up just regular songs on the album.

If the pattern of division of labour which prompted the massive variety of album success they enjoyed in the past have been compromised over the years, accompanied by a very vigilant though reconciled atmosphere between the brothers, we won’t be wrong to connect this situation to their rather ‘average’ current standing (musically) in the industry, as opposed to their previous amazing records before their dominion in the mainstream was hijacked by the resurgent and now trending heavyweights in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In the new year 2017, we over at Brainnewsng.com strongly advice the brothers to take the BIG step and go separate ways if they cannot find a sustainable reconciliatory plan(won’t be long before they probably fall out again), or they boldly and alternatively revert to the previous chain of command (how things used to be done, who handles what & how, and the style we admired them for). A concept we all refer to as the ‘P-square Days of Inspirational Music!’

Nimi Princewill is an inspirational writer, you can follow him on Twitter @ princewill_nimi