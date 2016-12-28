Eazzy,Samini, Medikal Storm Ghana Rocks Concert With Hot Performances

The first lady Eazzy mounted the stage at Ghana rocks and blazed the venue with an amazing hot performance as she showed her sexy moves in a sexy attire.rocking in high heels like it was nothing,Eazzy jammed the crowd to snippnets of her songs that got the auditorium singing along

Even to the extent where a fan jumped on stage to have a close touch of the afrobeats hit maker taking security by surprise.

She ended her performance to Nana joined by stonebwoy to rock their hit song

Other artistes who graced the show with great performances include kaakie ,samini ,jupitar ,medikal ,trig matic ,kwamz and flava and more