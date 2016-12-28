Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Music News | 28 December 2016 10:38 CET

Budding Rapper Richy Rymes Set To Unleash New Single & Video

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Budding and artistic rapper Richy Rymes has unveiled he is set to kick off 2017 with surprises for his fans.

The Soultown Music artiste has informed the populace about the release of new single dubbed "Trust No Man" in early January as he encourages all and sundry to desist from putting their hopes and trust in fellow men.

According to Richy, the video for the single will be out in February and will be premièred on 4syte TV. The video was directed and shot by Eddy Palayblay of Pervent Pictures

Richy Rymes has gained grounds as one of the fastest rising rappers in Africa with songs like "No Be Maface " featuring Medikal and Ishuru featuring Edem.

Check out photos from Video Shoot


Img 20161227 235223 821


Fb Img 1482882529904

