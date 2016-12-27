Award-winning Disc Jockey Diijay Foe is Now DJ Pho

Award-winning Ghanaian DJ, Diijay Foe known in real-life as Kwaku Afriyie Asante Boateng has drawn to a close one phase of his disc jockeying career to make way for his new stage name DJ Pho [pronounced /foo/].

The versatile Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM DJ possessed much love for mixing songs for people to enjoy back in his senior high school days in Kumasi Academy. However, it took a positively new dimension when he started DJing at his mother’s bar in Pokuase where he made great strides before moving to radio. Since setting out for radio in 2008, he has worked with Vibe 91.9 FM (now Live 91.9 FM), Great 91.3 FM (now Class 91.3 FM) before heading to Radio Emashie 105.1 FM in Pokuase, Accra, all as a DJ.

Also known as the ‘Spicy Fingerz’, he acknowledged that he chose DJing as a career because of the great interest and pleasure in catching the sight of people who get entertained by way of inimitable music selections and mixes. He is inspired by the likes of Ghana’s own DJ Black, DJ Champagne, DJ Andy Dosty and more. Others include the world’s acclaimed DJs, Funkmaster Flex, DJ Khaled and DJ Def Jam. He also envisions an industry of good prospects where he will be one of the most sort-after DJs on the continent and around the globe in few years to come.

His hard-work over the years has been recognized and earned him the Best Mobile DJ at the 2014 Ghana DJ Awards . He has graced events like the RTP Awards 2014, 2015 and 2016, Ghana DJ Awards, Golden Movie Awards 2016, TV3 Music Music. Others are corporate events for top brands like of Tigo Ghana, Samsung Ghana, OmniBank Ghana, Nestle Ghana, StarLife Assurance, Bosch Ghana and more.

When asked about the rationale behind the change in stage name to DJ Pho following years approval to the old one, he mentioned that he has over the years been lauded by many for playing and making songs a hit. Hence, the change in name validates people’s assertion that he “Plays, Hitz, Only” – [thus the initials PHO].

According to him, his future in the industry with regards to the change in stage name is bright as “the new name brings more life, re-energizes and defines what DJ Pho really does best – playing and making songs hit.”

With less than a week to the New Year, he has made a resolution to bring out nothing but the best of DJing skills anytime he is on the turntables while asking for God’s abundant blessings upon all in 2017 and beyond.

