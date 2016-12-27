Luv Fm's Xmas programs break biggest crowd record in Kumasi

The Flamboyant Rattray Park in Kumasi on Sunday hosted the biggest crowd at a single event since its inception.

Over 5,000 children from all over Ashanti region flocked to the Park for the Luv Kid’s Party on Christmas Day.

There were fun games and talent hunt competitions for prizes.

Parents had no option than to join in the action as they watched their children take the park by storm.â€‹â€‹â€‹

Imagine having Bukom Banku, Akua Donkor, Shatta Wale, Asamoah Gyan, Sarkodie, Mzbel, among others, on a single platform!

This was packaged in the much advertised stage play titled ‘Only in Africa’ which was perfectly performed in a two-hour laughing experience on Saturday night.

On any ordinary day each of these individuals, authorities in many respects, can single-handedly move the biggest of crowd to any venue even before people ask what is in the pot for them.

The night saw young talented actors mimic these characters in a rather hilarious manner that caught the thousands seated laugh through the two hour period it lasted at the CCB Auditorium venue of wwame the KNUST

Time management, age-cheating and avoiding lies, summed up lessons the hundreds of patrons in the two packed shows echoed.

Patrons and lovers of theatre in Kumasi were treated to an overwhelming excitement on Christmas Eve.

N.G.O., Intimination, Dot, Akwasi Shatta and Krofrom Sarkodie led the ever- exciting cast who spiced your Xmas, as they throw you into jaw-breaking and rib-cracking non-scoring laughing competition