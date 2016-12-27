OgeeTheMC Proved 'MC' Means Move Crowd At Rapperholic Concert 2016

The annual ''Rapperholic Concert'' headlined by Ghana's biggest rapper, Sarkodie was staged live on Christmas Day (25th December).

The event, which took place at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) not only saw a packed house, good stage set up and great performances, it was the night that OgeeTheMC showcased his talents as host.

A presenter on Accra's youth focused YFM and the hype man for rapper D-Black, OgeeTheMC's performance left an indelible mark on those who attended this year's Rapperholic Concert. This, however, is not the first time he has featured on a Sarkodie’s event. OgeeTheMC was on stage last year for just 5 minutes.

What is interesting is that, OgeeTheMC wasn't billed to host the event, along with Comedian DKB and Live FM's Giovanni. According to him, he was informed about it when he attended the soundcheck session. OgeeTheMC seized the opportunity and announced himself, rightly to Ghanaians.

Sheldon of Live FM along with OgeeTheMC and later DJ K Crakk, set the tone by turning the auditorium into a crazy party house with their set-the crowd were screaming on top of their voices and dancing all night to back to back hits songs provided by DJ K Crakk.

OgeeTheMC on the night, proved why he is the hypest MC around. His ability to work the crowd and control the event was excellent. There were a lot of memorable performances on the night. And one of them was provided by OgeeTheMC.

To be drafted as a host of a concert like 'Rapperholic', few hours to the show and pull out such an incredible performance shows how talented OgeeTheMC is. He is indeed a prove of the saying that when opportunity knocks, seize it and give all your best.