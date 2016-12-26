The '60s, '70s, '80s to come alive at 2016 Joy FM Kekete Fever

The glorious music and party era of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s are to be re-lived as the oldies come alive with a journey down memory lane with the 2016 Joy FM Keteke Fever.

Joy FM’s Keteke Fever, has over the years, been the only party, which teleports participants to the golden era of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s through classic music, dance, fashion and unadulterated entertainment as the oldies turn back the hands of time.

This year’s event will take the party a notch higher.

The event is always the perfect party grounds for business and political personalities who reminisce those days.

Scheduled for the Banquette Hall, State House, the 2016 Joy FM Keteke Fever, according to organizers will be the ultimate oldies dance experience for patrons.

With a cool GHc100, DJs on the night will man the music time machine to give patrons a party of a lifetime.

The ticket guarantees patrons a night of unlimited music, fun, welcome drinks and late-night hot soup.

This year’s Joy FM Keteke Fever is supported by Stanbic Bank, Vital Mineral Water and Glico Group Limited.

Tickets can be purchased at the Front Desk of Joy FM.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com