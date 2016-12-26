Video/Photos: Sarkodie pays emotional tribute to Daasebre Gyamenah

The 2016 edition of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert will not only be remembered for the numerous classic performances on the night. The event would also go down as an emotional one.

A well thought through tribute song was performed by Sarkodie in remembrance of the late highlife great, Daasebre Gyamenah, who passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Friday, July 29.

The ‘Kokoko’ hit singer’s death was rocked with controversy with paternal and maternal families wrestling over who had the right to lay him to rest.

After a bitter battle, a court in Koforidua ruled in favour of the maternal family who later laid him to rest in Anomabo, the Central region on November 26.

On Sunday, December 25 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, put that drama behind him to rather focus on the music legacy the highlife musician left behind.

Clad in a beautiful white attire, the rapper did an impressive remix of Daasebre’s smash hit single ‘Kokoko’ which featured Lord Kenya.

Backed by his Sarkcess Music label mate, Akwaboah, Sarkodie did a rap over a redefined beat of the ‘Kokoko’ song with the late highlife musician’s image flashing on the screen behind him.

Pointing his finger at Daasebre Gyamenah’s image, he acknowledged the late musician’s contribution to Ghanaian music and prayed he rests in peace.

Akwaboah also did not fail when he also delivered the original chorus of the song.

That performance had many up standing at the auditorium and loud cheers and applauds climaxed Sarkodie’s tribute.

The night concert, apart from Sarkodie and Akwaboah, witnessed impressive performances from several acts including Patoranking, Edem, Stonebwoy, MzVee, Efya, Shatta Wale, Guru, Bisa Kdei, Reekado Banks and Medikal.

See video and photos below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )