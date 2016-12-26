Dada K.D’s Car Kills Man, 22

Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah’s (Dada KD) car on Christmas Day knocked down a 22-year-old man at Assin Manso, killing him on the spot.

The musician confirmed this to classfmonline.com in an exclusive interview.

Narrating the incident, the award-winning musician said the accident happened at about 4:30am on the Assin Fosu-Assin Manso road.

“I travelled from Accra to Kumasi for a show. From Kumasi we travelled to Tepa for another show. We had another show at Elmina and this accident happened when we were on the road from Tepa to Cape Coast,” he stated.

According to him, he felt asleep in the car that was being driven by his brother.

“A few kilometres to Assin Manso, I heard a big bang. It was misty at 4:30am and my brother thought he had knocked down an animal until we heard a loud cry saying: ‘You’ve killed my brother,’” the musician recounted.

According to him, they conveyed the body to the hospital and reported themselves to the Assin Manso Police where they were detained.

He noted that they had agreed with the family of the deceased to meet on Wednesday 28 December to arrange for the funeral and cost of burial of the deceased.

Dada KD disclosed he was heartbroken and could not stop thinking about the accident that has cost a 22 year old’s life.

The musician said he doesn’t drive after a performance due to fatigue, for which reason his brother offered to drive him around.

“Since yesterday I [have been unable to] decipher how this happened – to kill somebody’s child. I couldn’t even perform at my show in Elmina,” he lamented.