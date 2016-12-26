In Ghana and in some part of Africa,successes chalked by people are often correlated to black magic (Juju). When you are poor you are tainted as lazy; when you work hard to become successful too all you hear is he/she used “Juju”.

Oh yes ,its a country no one has ever died a natural death.Even When a hundred years old person dies,its being believed that he/she was killed spiritually.

This is simply the same case with multiple award winning Ghanaian actress Adu Safowaah who is being tainted by her critics that all her successes she has chalked in the showbiz industry mostly the film industry were through “Juju’

The talented actress,Safowaah was recently crowned with the African fast rising actress and best dressed on live red carpet awards at the African Legends entertainment Awards which took place in Lagos, Nigeria at the Bespoke Event Centre.

Apart from taking roles in numerous movies such as “Cheaters,House of Gold,Today’s Woman,Red Line ,Love N Cheat ,Safowaah is also a TV hostess who is mostly seen on Cineplus TV,Kantanga TV,Adom TV etc as well as Event MC, voice over artist and Panafest brand ambassador/Brand image ambassador for Adonko bitters.She also won most influential student MC 2016 at the Ghana Tertiary awards

According to her critics,they knew how she started her showbiz career and the pace at which she has been able to chalk these enviable successes is impossible by talent alone;For them, “Juju” was used.

But speaking in an inspiring interview with Hotfmonlinegh.com,Adu Safowaah refuted those claims by indicating that God gave her the best talent hence she isn’t using “Juju”.

“So when will people stop thinking that Ghanaians or Africans can’t make it in life without “Juju”…everything is ‘Juju”.Those claiming to have known me are just jealous am making it.If i have “juju” why won’t it let me be acting in Hollywood?I’m simply a hard working lady given the best talent by God.God gave me my talent so why will i use “juju”.”,She quipped..

Adu Safowaah in a joyous mode advised that people should stop the primitive mind of collerating everything good to spirituality or “Juju”.She accentuated further by urging her fans to ignore such false accusations against her.