General News | 26 December 2016 11:28 CET

Minister Ike Meets Popular Santa Claus In Canada

Source: hotfmonlinegh.com

Its Christmas and most Ghanaian celebrities have already sent their unfeigned Christmas well wishes to their respective fans in diverse ways.

Unlike celebrated Ghanaian hiphop super star;Guru who took to his facebook wall and sent his Christmas well wishes to his fans, award winning gospel music dynamo,Minister Ike who is based in Canada has also sent his christmas well wishes to his fans by sharing a photo of him posing with one of the most popular santas in Canada by name Edmonton Alberta on his various social media handles.

Expressing his unfeigned christmas well wishes to his fans,Minister Ike "wrote "Well am glad christmas is here again.I'm taking the opportunity i have now that is standing with one of the most popular santas in Canada,to wish all my fans a merry christmas .its a my fervent prayer that all the resplendent wishes of my fans come to pass in Jesus'name..Watch out for my biggest album launch in 2017 in Ghana...Merry Christmas"

Minister Ike who is the only Ghanaian gospel musician to win two international awards this year is currently out with the video of his newest hit song "Lord I thank You"which enjoying massive airplay on the various Ghanaian TV stations.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
