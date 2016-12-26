Guru Sends Heartfelt Christmas Well Wishes To His Fans

Its Christmas and a number of Ghanaian celebrities like ace brodcaster Gifty Anty,actress Juliet Abrahim,Choirmaster and wife Beverly Afaglo have already sent out their well wishes to Ghanaians and the world at large.

.The recent celebrity to also send his heartfelt christmas well wishes to his fans is hiplife/hip hop music super star,Guru.

Guru who put up a decent performance at the just ended Citifm’s December to remember show took to his facebook wall and expressed his heartfelt Christmas well wishes to his fans in Ghana and across the world.

Guru who is being managed by NKZ music wrote:”To all NKZ fans May the magic of christmas gladden your heart with the joys of the season.May the spirit of christmas bless you with greater strength.May the promise of christmas bring you and yours endless blessings we wish all our lovely fans a merry christmas and a prosperous new year #NKZ Music”.

Guru who recently dropped the hilarious video of his hit single ‘Gold’ is currently out with his newest highlife song which is enjoying massive airplay.