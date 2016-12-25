General News | 25 December 2016 14:36 CET
Photos: Roverman thrills listeners to 'Onaapo' Christmas
In partnership with your Super Station, Joy 99.7 FM, Roverman Productions brought to listeners an extra ordinary experience to listeners on Christmas morning in a special reenactment of the Christmas story.
They told the Christmas story in a modern day setting where Joseph was a journalist and angels Gabriel and Michael had their own very comical twists to a very humorously told story.
The highlight of the morning was their ‘Onaapo’ carol.
See photos below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
